QUICK SILVER

Stray Dog Accidentally Finds Itself In The Middle Of A 100-Meter Race, Nearly Wins The Whole Thing

0 diggs
A good boy in Yinchuan, China decided to crash a Beifang University race.
Via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BEST CARDS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Pay No Credit Card Interest Until Nearly 2021

0 diggs wisebread.com
If you are thinking of making a big purchase in the next 3 months, you need to check out these top credit cards of 2019! Pay no interest for up to 18 months, and some let you earn cash back as well.
GETTING WARMER...

0 diggs Gizmodo
Researchers around the world are racing to produce a material that, at room temperature, conducts electricity without losing energy to resistance. This new paper sets the temperature-to-beat at -23 Celsius or -9.67 Fahrenheit — technically room temperature, if you were to open the window during polar vortex conditions in the Midwest.
THE OLD FACTORY AND THE OLFACTORY

2 diggs Eater
"You don't stay in St. Mary's. You pass through St. Mary's because of the smell." What will it take to clean up Newfoundland's abandoned fish sauce factory?
'HELPS ME GET MORE WORK DONE'

5 diggs char.gd
What I've discovered this time around is a sense of delight from the iPad that I hadn't really seen in technology for a while.