Orange Poof Still Doesn't Quite Know How Howling Works

AT&T is running a few online-only TV and internet bundle specials that include a $50 Visa gift card. And for a few more days, you can get an extra $100 Visa card when you switch your internet over to AT&T.
Why would I waste valuable seconds of my life opening Gmail in a new tab each morning, opening my work calendar, and opening all my other various mainstay tabs when I could just slam my computer shut at the end of each day?
This is my favorite kind of interaction on Twitter because the real world doesn’t work like this. You can't tell your friends about somebody you saw on the street and then just magically manifest them into your reality.