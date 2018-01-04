'WAIT, IS THAT... ?'

Dog Is Not Convinced That The Painting On The Wall Isn't A Real Cat

5 diggs
"Now, human, you say that's art, but I'll say it's real life. Agree to disagree."
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BANKING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

There's A Better Way To Bank And It's With These Folks

2 diggs go.radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is one of the best banking options out there. You can earn up to 0.85% APY on balances of $2,500 or more, which decidedly beats the national average of 0.04%. Radius Bank accounts don’t charge any monthly fees, come with built-in budgeting tools, and have free ATM access anywhere in the world.

The Best Long Reads