THE ONLY WALL WE'LL ALLOW

Poor Dog Is Utterly Confused By Asparagus Fence

3 diggs
Kudos to the dog for finally prevailing and kudos to his owner for being wonderfully weird and doing this in the first place.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ON DRESSING WHILE FAT

0 diggs nylon.com
If you've looked at a fashion trend in the past five years or so and felt it radiating an overwhelming sense of hostility toward everything about you as a person, not only are you not too sensitive, but you're exactly correct.
TRUMP'S CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

1 digg The New York Times
When he landed in Michigan in late May, all the weary little boy carried was a trash bag stuffed with dirty clothes from his dayslong trek across Mexico, and two small pieces of paper — one a stick-figure drawing of his family from Honduras, the other a sketch of his father, who had been arrested and led away after they arrived at the United States border in El Paso.