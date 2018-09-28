DOBER-MAN OH MAN

Holy Moly, This Dog Can Run Over 30 Miles Per Hour

2 diggs
Is this a "Westworld" robot dog? Because that's our only possible explanation.
ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals