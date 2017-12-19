Dog Is So Freakin' Happy To See Its Owner Again After Only A Few Days Apart

The Republican plan will reshape the America economy in ways both large and small. To understand what's at stake, we've compiled nine of the best analyses of the bill and how it will affect Americans rich and poor.
Layoff season comes to companies toward the end of the year the way Santa comes to your house on Christmas when you're a kid: swiftly, silently and clockwork-dependably, except that one leaves you presents and the other threatens to abscond with your health insurance.
SimpliSafe’s award-winning system is easy to install, has no annual contracts, and offers 24/7 monitoring plans through their app. Right now their systems are 20% off, so grab one in time for the holidays.