Dog Desperately Want To Play With His Reflection

The Event Horizon Telescope, an international array of observatories teaming up to form a virtual, Earth-sized telescope in the hopes of capturing the first real image of a black hole, held six simultaneous press conferences across the globe today — and what those conferences announced did not disappoint.
Aluminum dishes working in tandem all over our planet collected "scraps and bits of light" traveling from across the universe that were then combined by a supercomputer into an image discernible to the human eye — if that's not miraculous, we don't know what is.