IT'S SOME SORT OF MOVING STICK

Caterpillar Breaks The Brain Of This Very Curious Shiba Inu

0 diggs
A Shiba Inu discovers a caterpillar on the sidewalk and can't make sense of it.
@sunrise.haru via ViralHog
LEAVING THE FAMILY

0 diggs BBC
For the first 15 years of his life, Ben Shenton lived in a doomsday cult that thought the world would soon end. Instead the police arrived one day and plunged him into a new and unfamiliar world… the real one.
WE'RE SURE THAT'S NOT A BABY COUGAR?

3 diggs
Are you looking to adopt a cat that will likely need to be fed several pounds of food on a daily basis? A cat that might crush you in your sleep should he decide to cuddle? Well, meet BeeJay.
THE ENCYCLOPEDIA, ACKNOWLEDGED

5 diggs hanselman.com
We could barely believe that a whole bookshelf of Encyclopedias was now in our pockets. I spent hours and hours just wandering around random articles in Encarta. The scope of knowledge was overwhelming, but accessible.
'I THINK I'M GOING TO DIE'

10 diggs GQ
When a 26-year-old American missionary set out for a lush island in the Indian Ocean last year, it was with one objective in mind: to convert the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe, who had lived for centuries in isolation. John Chau's mission had ambitions for a great awakening, but what awaited instead was tragedy.