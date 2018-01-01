SOMETIMES YOU JUST NEED TO LET IT OUT

Owner Finds His Dog Having A Dramatic Pity Party When He Thinks He's Alone

Being a pooch isn't all rainbows and chew toys.
UP CLOSE WITH THE FAR OUT

GQ
In 1967 the noted Harvard psychedelic explorer Dr. Richard Alpert was transformed into Ram Dass by a Hindu guru in the foothills of the Himalayas. He then came back to the States with a vision of spirituality that transformed hippie America. Now the message of this 87-year-old teacher who keeps images of both Barack Obama and Donald Trump on his altar has taken on a profound new resonance.