Poor Dog Has No Idea That The Answer He's Looking For Is Right Under His Nose

This feels like an accurate assessment of how our lives are going right now.
Caters via VideoElephant
PROVING WHAT WE ALREADY GUESSED

CBC
A CBC News and Toronto Star investigation reveals how box-office behemoth Ticketmaster uses its own bag of tricks — which includes partnering with scalpers — to boost its profits at the expense of music fans.
HANGING ON BY A THREAD

BBC
The once-endangered vicuna is thriving in the Peruvian Andes, thanks to a bold plan to sustainably gather and sell its valuable fleece – and give locals a stake in its survival.
AN OLD PROBLEM

righto.com
The Computer History Museum has two operational IBM 1401 computers used for demos, but a few weeks ago one computer suddenly couldn't print anything. I helped track down the problem, but it was more tricky than we expected; along the way we had to investigate the printer error checking circuits, the print buffer and even low level core memory signals.