LOVE YOURSELF FIRST

Energetic Puppy Has Found His New Best Friend, But Why Is He Trapped In A Shadow World?

0 diggs
"Is the Demogorgon in there with you? Hold tight! I'm on the way!"
Rumble
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
REAL WORK HAPPENING IN REAL TIME

4 diggs theslot.jezebel.com
The current media narrative is of a movement that is oddly devoid of the people who make up the movement — immigrants themselves who for years have been the ones to, often quite literally, put their bodies on the line to end the deportation and criminalization of undocumented Americans.