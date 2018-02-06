DO NOT BLAME DOGGO

Hungry Dog Accidentally Starts Fire By Snatching Pancakes

2 diggs Facebook
If you leave pancakes on the stove, hungry doggos will want to taste.
Gizmodo
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals