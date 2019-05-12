This Guy Has Taken Fetch To The Next Level

He called himself the Tiger King and plastered his face on highway billboards in Texas and Oklahoma. He bred big cats, bears, baboons and more. He lived, with a parade of partners, on the grounds of his private zoo. He threatened a rival with murder — repeatedly, on YouTube — and tried to hire a hit man to do the deed.
Broken Ground is a podcast by the Southern Environmental Law Center that unearths environmental issues in the South by sharing the stories of communities, accidental environmentalists, and ordinary citizens.