Dog Engineers An Impossible Escape Through Gate

Surrounded by 15-foot walls, this brilliant pup figured out the only potential escape route and made it work.
Via ViralHog
ECOTOPIA

Scientists predict we've got about eleven years to vastly reduce global emissions before we're, in a word, screwed. That would require governments to dramatically restructure their economies. So where does that leave everyday people doing their best to recycle? A city in Sweden claims to have an answer.
RINGS A BELL

This was a time when everyone had ringtones — when the song your phone played really said something about you. These 15-second melodies were disposable, yet highly personal trinkets. And it was all thanks to a man named Vesku-Matti Paananen.