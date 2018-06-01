This Dog Dancing Along To A Singing Grandma Has Us Very Confused

It’s a common misconception that you have to sacrifice returns to invest in a “good cause.” Wunder Capital connects investors with solar projects that need financing, offering projected returns of up to 7.5% annually.
The Nicosia International Airport was closed after a demilitarized zone was established on Cyprus in 1974 after the Turkish invasion. As a result, the airport has been basically untouched and frozen in time since then.
If you were online last week, you might remember a startling bit of news: The International House of Pancakes, also known as IHOP, announced they were to rename themselves to IHOB. Today, as promised, they finally announced what the "B" stands for.