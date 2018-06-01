THIS SILLY BOI

Dog Has Priceless Reaction After Being Caught Playing In Swimming Pool

6 diggs
"If I pretend that nothing's wrong, then the human has no choice but to believe I'm innocent. Or, I could just act guilty as hell."
Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOWELS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

These Towels Are So Much Better Than Your Towels

0 diggs parachutehome.com
Parachute towels are on another level. They’re crazy soft, ultra absorbent and are made in Turkey by world-class craftsmen. They’re also priced well enough that you can actually afford them.