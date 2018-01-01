Dog Caught In The Act Of Escape Hopes His Owner Will Not See Him If He Remains Frozen

monday.com is a team management platform designed to connect people to processes while creating transparency. monday.com is used by over 35,000 teams in 140 countries and facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage communication, workflows and entire operations on a platform your team will actually enjoy using.
I had always ignored the looming specter of cataclysmic burnout. Without work, what would I have? But it suddenly and violently materialized. I spent my commute fantasizing that the train would derail. I stopped seeing friends. I woke up every morning filled with dread.