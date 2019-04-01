HEEEERE COMES DOGGY

Overly-Excited Dog Gives Mailman One Hell Of A Scare

0 diggs
From the fact that the barking stopped so quickly, it seems the dog is aware it did something Bad.
John Roberts via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MONEY FROM NOTHING

1 digg Vulture
How an art picker and a gallerist, plus a couple of restoration experts, alongside a handful of scholars and museum directors, not to mention two auction houses, a Russian oligarch and the Saudi crown prince turned a $1,000 bet into a $450 million Leonardo da Vinci.
FALLING INTO THE TRAP

0 diggs BBC
"From the outside looking in it looked like the perfect life. I grew up in Florida and on a boat in the Bahamas with my parents and twin brother, but I always felt empty inside and sad. I didn't really fit in."