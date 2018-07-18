ONE GLASS PANEL CHANGES EVERYTHING

Emboldened Service Dog Barks At A Big Lion Trying To Eat His Owner Through The Zoo Glass

1 digg
The food chain has been flipped on its head. The littlest boys are now the kings.
Newsflare via VideoElephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals