Twitter is a rough place today so here's a video of my pup doing rehab after tearing his ACL's... pic.twitter.com/JcYxcv2JDL

GOOD BOY GETTING BETTER Even Pups Need To Do Pool Rehab For A Torn ACL

Rehabbing an ACL tear is a long, difficult process, and water exercises are an important part of recovery. And not just for humans, as it turns out.