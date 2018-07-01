Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Has A New Screwdriver And New Friends In This 'Doctor Who' Series 11 Teaser

Collective narcissism is a fashionable idea these days in psychology, and it’s linked to psychologists’ larger concern about a “narcissism epidemic” — more and more individuals with an inflated sense of self.
On Thursday, Israel narrowly passed a "basic law" declaring the country as a Jewish nation-state, with a 62-55 vote in Parliament. Critics of the new law have likened it to South African apartheid. Here's what you should read about it.
Small-city gay bars like those in Lima or Ft. Wayne offer more than a night's entertainment or a place for patrons to be themselves. They are institutional histories of a region, a safer place to meet strangers, escape families or bump into old friends or new lovers.