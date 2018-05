HE'S THAT GUY NOW Eric Koston Yells At Skateboarders To Do A Kickflip, Rewards Them With Merch

Anyone who's ever ridden a skateboard has had someone yell out the window at them to "do a kickflip." Today, Eric Koston is taking the role of heckling jerk in a car, but he's also sweetening the deal by handing out Nike SBs and Skullcandy headphones to anyone who obliges his request for a kickflip.