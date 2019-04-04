Q is meant to "end gender bias" by disrupting the association between female voices and servitude. But its solution to both, in effect, is to insert a "neutral" voice into a position of total passivity.
The Burger King in Mattoon, Illinois isn't affiliated at all with the fast-food chain and is the one restaurant in the US with a trademark that Burger King's parent company has been unable to wrest away.
Abigail Disney, 59, is an activist and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker. She is also the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, making her an heiress to the Disney family fortune (she declines to say how much she inherited, but has given away over $70 million since she turned 21).