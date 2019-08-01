BIG FISH IN A SMALL POND

This Video Of Divers Swimming Next To A Mola Mola Fish Really Puts Into Perspective How Ginormous This Fish Is

"I've been diving for more than 20 years and this is the first time I've ever come across a mola mola fish."
Via Caters
