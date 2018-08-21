PREVENTING A 'TERRIBLE DEATH'

Diver Is Determined To Save A Nurse Shark Suffering From A Mouthful Of Netting

Ghost fishing, when old fishing gear is abandoned in the sea, ravages ecosystems and kills hundreds of thousands of fish every year.
