JURASSIC TIMES, JURASSIC MEASURES
Advertisement
Recommended
HOW TO FRAME YOUR DRAGON
OR SHOULD WE SAY 'ILLUSIONISTS'?
IT ALL COMES TOGETHER
Top Videos
BROTHERLY SHOVE
This Toddler Is Absolutely Ruthless
FOR A MOVIE CALLED... 'THE NUN'
This 6-Second Movie Teaser Was Just Banned By YouTube For Scaring People Too Much
Advertisement
'KEEP TALKING AND NOBODY EXPLODES'
Real-Life Bomb Disposal Team Has To Defuse A Virtual Bomb Before Time Runs Out
A FEW SLINKS UP HIS SLEEVE
This Street Performer Has Some Of The Coolest Slinky Tricks We've Ever Seen
ASIDE FROM PROTECTING YOUR ORIFICES
What You Should Do If You Ever Come Into Contact With Aliens
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
'A FRESH PAIR OF EYES'
Inside The Research Lab Teaching Facebook About Its Trolls
It's an evolving, somewhat delicate relationship between a corporate behemoth that wants to appear transparent without ceding too much control and a young research group that's ravenous for intel and eager to establish its reputation.
TURN ON 4K
VFX Artist Completely Transforms A Woman Using Beauty Retouching And Age Reduction Techniques
We would never have second-guessed the footage of the "younger" woman.
BREAKING THE CODE OF ETHICS
Anonymous Programmers Talk About The Most Unethical Things They've Done, And Hoo Boy There Are Some Doozies
Last week, a HackerNews user posed the following question to the forum: What is the most unethical thing you've done as a programmer? As it turns out, some pretty messed up stuff!
GEAR WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED
This Travel Backpack Is Organizational Design At Its Peak
Peak Design has done it again. Their new Travel Backpack is durable, beautiful and endlessly adaptable. With a range of packing tools, it provides a single organized space to carry it all: clothes, shoes, toiletries, adapters and all your photo gear.
MOVE ASIDE, COMING THROUGH
You Do Not Want To Get In Between These Thirsty Cattle And Their Water Truck
These poor cattle in Australia are suffering through a historical drought, so their owner has to drive a tanker full of water through the herd so they get enough to drink.
'THE AMERICANS' BUT IN REVERSE
When A Young Trump Went To Russia
In 1987, the real estate tycoon visited the country to explore a hotel deal. Is that when he became compromised by Russian security services?
GREEN IS THE EDGIEST COLOR
The Chemist Whose DIY Lasers Are Too Dangerous For YouTube
The YouTuber 'Styropyro' recycles tech to turn old parts into lightsabers and laser bazookas.
BUT ALSO, GREAT FORM
This Guy Has A Death Wish
Everything is bigger in Texas, except for this man's sense of self-preservation.
A RECOVERY FOR EVERYONE EXCEPT WORKERS
Don't Expect A Big Raise Next Year
Annual compensation budgets are stubbornly hovering around 3%.
A TRIP TO HEAVEN... AND BACK
Turns Out Near-Death Experiences Are Psychedelic, Not Religious
New research suggests that seemingly otherworldly sensations linked to near-death experiences may actually be rooted in brain activity associated with psychedelics.
A SLOW-MOTION FAILURE
This Is... Not How You Get Out Of A Kayak
But at least this guy provided some solid entertainment for the kind bystanders who filmed his ordeal.
GOOD LOOKIN', WITHOUT MUCH COOKIN'
Don't Get Nostalgic For This 20th Anniversary: Apple's iMac G3 Was An Awful Computer
The only good thing about Apple’s first iMac was its design, most notably the striking shade of Bondi blue baked into its translucent, plastic body.
YOU AUTO BE PAYING LESS
How Not To Get Screwed Over By Your Mechanic
Your owner's manual, the internet and some common sense all go a long way.