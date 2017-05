'HMPH, IT'S YOUR LOSS!' Congressional Democrats Chant 'Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye' At GOP After Obamacare Vote

In a strange twist of events, Democrats in the House starting waving goodbye to Republicans and singing the refrain, "Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye." The Daily Beast reports that the move was apparently trying to send a message to Republicans to say goodbye to their seats in 2018.