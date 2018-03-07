Just got word that I can finally share my rejected theme song from @readyplayerone. They went with Alan Silvestri's theme, but I still want to thank Steven Spielberg & @WarnerBrosEnt for the wonderful opportunity. pic.twitter.com/aK32ZOUA16— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) March 7, 2018 6 diggs Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain REMEMBER OASIS, WONDERWALL? This Is The Theme Song 'Ready Player One' Deserves 6 diggs Twitter Culture Funny Internet Video Movies "VR Chat: The Movie" is in theaters March 29. demi adejuyigbe via Twitter