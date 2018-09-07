Blu e-Cigs has a brand new line of Intense liquidpods that uses a different nicotine extraction process to give a more flavorsome vape and intense experience. Use the code INTENSE20 and get 20% off your order.
Can you translate your truest, quirkiest passions into lucrative, full-time work? If you're familiar with Lisa Hanawalt — author, illustrator, humorist, and general-purpose weirdo — you might be tempted to believe that it's possible.
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: You can't turn your body into a fat-burning machine, some guys don't know how to wipe their own ass and what it's like to serve the high rollers of Las Vegas.
On Tuesday night the Tesla and SpaceX CEO sat down with Joe Rogan. In their nearly three-hour-long chat Rogan sparked one and passed it to Musk. He inhaled. On Friday morning both Tesla's chief accounting officer and head of HR resigned.
Dave Morton, a former CFO for computer-drive maker Seagate Technology Plc, joined Tesla one day before his boss Elon Musk tweeted that he was considering buying out some investors at $420 a share and taking the company private.