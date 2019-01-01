HOLY SH*T

Delivery Man Dodges A Runaway Truck Hurtling Towards Him By A Very, Very Close Margin

0 diggs
We have no idea how he managed to survive this, other than through quick reflexes and sheer fortuity.
Nguyễn Thị Đoàn via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DOWN WITH DISEASE

1 digg VICE
For Phish fans, the longstanding jam band's Labor Day weekend concerts at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado have been a welcome tradition returning for eight years. But now, what should be a weekend of camping, body odor and too-long guitar solos has been thrown into chaos by a plague outbreak.