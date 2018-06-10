Advertisement

DIGITAL MALPRACTICE

6 diggs Co.Design
Electronic medical records were supposed to revolutionize medicine. Instead they've been a nightmare for doctors. It's time they undergo the same UX transformation that has remade travel, retail and entertainment, writes a research team from the University of Pennsylvania.