THIS IS INFURIATING Absurd Man Attacks Teenager For Deadlifting In A Very Normal Way

"The backstory is that the staff at a Buzz Fit gym in Monreal, Quebec have given my client a hard time in past weeks about deadlifting too loudly in the gym. They said he still could, but he had to place mats underneath the plates. So he did as they asked. A random bystander... took it upon himself to confront him after he deemed his deadlifts to be too loud and watch what ensues."