This Cover Of 'Dayman' From 'It's Always Sunny' Will Make You Feel Like A Fighter Of The Nightman

The talent and commitment to the meme have us slack-jawed.
RMB via Reddit
RAKING ZUCK'S MUCK

Last year, we launched an investigation into how Facebook's People You May Know tool makes its creepily accurate recommendations. By November, we had it mostly figured out: Facebook has nearly limitless access to all the phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and social media handles most people on Earth have ever used.
Better Management Tools Means Less Unnecessary Meetings

monday.com is a centralized platform for teams to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmap planning to the specifics of day-to-day tasks, while building a culture of transparency. It works for any sized team and will help you replace clunky spreadsheets and excessively long meetings.
BASEBALL IS WEIRD!

The batter swings. It's a hit, sort of. The ball flies straight up. The catcher and the pitcher both scramble for it. They smack together. The ball bounces off the catcher's glove... and well, we won't spoil the ending.
IT'S LITERAL CANCER

​On Friday, the EPA will enter the final stage of approval for a new rule that would allow manufacturers to use asbestos in new products, pending an EPA review. If implemented, this significant new use rule (SNUR) would reintroduce the use of asbestos into new building materials, reversing regulations that restricted "new uses" of asbestos.