'FACTS THAT WE'RE FINDING STILL MATTER' Reporter David Fahrenthold Explains How The Washington Post Broke Pussygate

You might not know who David Fahrenthold is, but you know his work. He has written extensively on Trump's charity and was involved in the infamous "pussygate" Access Hollywood tape. David sits down with Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show" to talk about our President Elect and the four years ahead.