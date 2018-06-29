YOU DESERVE THIS

Sit Back, Relax And Treat Yourself With This Dave Matthews Tiny Desk Concert

1 digg
Holy shit, there's nothing tiny about Matthews' incredible acoustic solos here.
NPR Music
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Lender Wants Everyone To Be Their Own Landlord

7 diggs better.com
Better is a digital lender determined to transform the mortgage industry. Most people think home ownership isn’t an option. But with automated discounts, first-time homebuyer programs and low down payment options, Better makes buying a home more feasible than you think.
MIGHT SOLVE A MYSTERY

11 diggs
This dog isn't actually getting a haircut to the theme song of the 1987 animated Disney television show 'DuckTales'. But on the internet, it seems like it is. And we want to believe that it is. Which, we think, is good enough.
HERE'S YOUR PERA-SCRIPTION

10 diggs
There's just something special to Joe's comedy that'll make you feel good — analogies to warm sweaters or hot cocoa on a rainy day will only get you halfway there.