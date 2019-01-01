SWING AND A HIT

This Behind-The-Back Tennis Shot Is So Ridiculous That Even The Guy Who Played It Was In Disbelief

Dan Evans beat Jurij Rodionov in the Australian Open qualifiers on Wednesday, with a little help from this bonkers winner.
