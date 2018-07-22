Jaded Dad Has Heard His Son's Tantrums So Many Times He Can Mimic Them To A T

There's an art to editing coming attractions — and a lot of work, too. Some masters of the form responsible for classic Marvel, Pixar and horror trailers talk about the arduous process of their creation.
The only mortgage application process that is 100% online, Better Mortgage helps you get pre-approval in less than three minutes. Pre-approval gives you a realistic idea of how much house you can afford — the first step in the home-buying process.
Since the 2016 election, a number of independent media organizations and industrious individuals have set out on an ambitious task: to fix the truth. Can a new wave of fact-checking solve the fake news problem?