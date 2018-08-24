WHAT THE FLOOF?

Dachshund Is Totally And Completely Thrown Off By Owner Hiding Behind Door

1 digg
This silly boi has a serious case of out-of-sight-out-of-mindness.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
OVER THE EDGE

2 diggs Medium
Kirk Jones was the first person to successfully jump off Niagara Falls with no safety equipment. That was just the beginning of a bizarre and tragic tale.
BATH GOODS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Time To Level Up Your Daily Routine

6 diggs parachutehome.com
Parachute is known for making remarkable bedding, so it’s no surprise that their bath collection operates at the same level. From quick-drying towels and bath mats to plush robes made in Turkey, they’ve got everything you need to upgrade your daily routine.