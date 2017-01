HE'S HAD ONE MEME TOO MANY Brave Kid Tries To Dab During His Dad's Congressional Swearing-In, And Paul Ryan Is Having None Of It

During Kansas Representative Roger Marshall's congressional swearing-in ceremony, what many would call a highlight of someone's career, was sidetracked when his son tried to dab during the photo. Despite the prominence of memes in the last election, Speaker Paul Ryan was having none of it.