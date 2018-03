I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD

SEX AND THE STATE Cynthia Nixon (Miranda From 'SATC') Announces Candidacy For NY Governor Of New York With A Personal Video

The actress and activist, best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on "Sex and the City," officially announced her primary challenge to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a video condemning growing inequality in the Empire State.