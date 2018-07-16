WHOOPSIE

Cyclist Ignores Warning Gates On Raised Drawbridge, Rides Directly Into Gap

A woman in Menasha, Wisconsin learned the hard way why you should always pay attention to warning gates.
Wisconsin DOT via Storyful
