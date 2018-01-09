Inquisitive Crow Totally Photobombs Weather Report

When I jokingly tweeted about "investing in Dogecoin" in late 2013, I never imagined that the tongue-in-cheek cryptocurrency I had just brought into the world would still be around in the year 2018, let alone hit a $2 billion market cap like it just did over the weekend.
In total, the original OED took seven decades to catalogue everything from A to Z, defining a total of 414,825 words. But in the eyes of its editor James Murray, the very first volume of the dictionary was something of an embarrassment: It was missing a word.
Jameela Jamil was no stranger to TV, but she'd never acted. And when she landed the role of upper-crust punching bag Tahani al-Jamil on "The Good Place," she found herself learning from the best: Ted Danson and his fart noises.
In what's become a familiar ritual whenever the president says something racist or otherwise offensive, politicians from both parties have issued statements condemning his words. Well, except Steve King, who defended Trump's latest comments.