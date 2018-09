HORROR MOVIE MAD LIBS: Spiders Accidentally Trigger A Broken Siren To Play Creepy Nursery Rhymes Sung By Children, Terrifying British Town

A mother complained to local government officials that she and her children had been plagued by the music over *several months.* It was determined that a neighboring property had put in place a very untraditional thief-deterrence system that was being accidentally triggered by spiders.