IN A PINCH

Before You Crack Open A Crab, Use It To Crack Open A Cold One

1 digg
You've resigned the poor sucker to death, so might as get as much use out of it as you can.
Newsflare via VideoElephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Searching For The Right House? First You Need The Right Budget

7 diggs better.com
A lot of online calculators claim that they can tell you how much you can afford, but only an actual lender can give you an accurate estimate of how much you can afford. Better shows how much you can actually afford in just three minutes.
ASK YOURSELF: IS IT LIKE A NASTY DUNK?

1 digg theoutline.com
Every day, headlines make it seem like everyone is slamming someone or getting slammed themselves. And, according to Google Trends, "slams" and "slammed" have indeed been enjoying increased popularity over the past decade or so.
PHOTO FINISHED

0 diggs Lifehacker
What makes Apple’s iCloud treatment confusing isn’t anything Apple has done. Rather, it's the fact that many cloud services — like Google Photos, for example — treat photo synchronization differently.