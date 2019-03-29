WE ARE ROOTING FOR THESE TWO

A Couple In An Open-Relationship Talks Frankly About Jealousy, Sex And Love

6 diggs
They both take turns sharing their side of a very human love story.
Jubilee
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
A FOREIGN EXPERIENCE

0 diggs logicmag.io
I had already learned about the so-called Ten Principles of Burning Man — but experiencing firsthand this miraculous feeling of order emerging from chaos proved to be remarkably different from the Chinese social experience of myriad rules and stringent controls.
A WORTHY ESSAY IN 'SPEED' SCHOLARSHIP

0 diggs brightwalldarkroom.com
The perfection of Jan de Bont's "Speed" owes not to its exemplification of "classical" Hollywood narrative — though it does do that, as uncannily as "Vertigo" seems prefabricated to illustrate Laura Mulvey's male gaze — but to the intensity of its enthusiasm for those norms.