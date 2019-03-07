'WE'VE LOST A SENSE OF COMMON PURPOSE'

Senator Cory Booker Goes On Colbert, Says We Need A 'Revival Of Civic Grace'

0 diggs
The 2020 presidential hopefully hopes that this country can not only become more tolerant, but more accepting of one another.
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BUBBLES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Free Yourself From Big Soda And Make Your Own Sparkling Drinks

1 digg sodastream.com
Sodastream is the sustainable alternative to buying a ton of unhealthy drinks from companies who don’t care about your taste buds. With Sodastream, you set your own flavor and bubble levels to make the perfect sparkling drink for you.
THE OCULUS GRIFT CONTINUES

0 diggs theintercept.com
A startup founded by the young and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump is among the latest tech companies to quietly win a contract with the Pentagon as part of Project Maven, the secretive initiative to rapidly leverage artificial intelligence technology from the private sector for military purposes.