The goal of Nicole He's "ENHANCE.COMPUTER" is simple: find a four-digit code hidden in a picture before someone commits a crime. The only catch is that the only thing you can use to find it is your voice.
In "No Man's Sky," you can take command of really, really big ships. You can't have land them on planets, but apparently you *can* park them just above a planet's atmosphere and take a plunge in just your spacesuit.
No one person will buy it. And no one person will buy it because the house has what's called a "clouded history." And the clouded history is the result of the mortgage crisis that happened 10 years ago, which nearly brought about a second Great Depression and did bring about 8 million Americans losing their homes.
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is little more than propaganda announcing the unity of China and her former colonies, despite their very different historic, legal and even transportation backgrounds.
Does "Crazy Rich Asians" live up to the high-bar set by the novel it's based on? Will moviegoers yearning for a relatable Asian American story on-screen and/or a great rom-com find both, or neither? Here's what the reviews have to say.