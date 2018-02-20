Girl Spends Two Weeks Scaring The Bejeezus Out Of Her Dad With A Confetti Cannon

Over the past five years, Mondrea Hasty has had officers come to his house multiple times to arrest him, had his mugshot taken, and been handcuffed during a routine traffic stop. The reason for all this? An outstanding vet bill of $89.89.
College sports is a business – a very lucrative business. That very obvious dynamic undergirds a lawsuit filed by former NCAA athlete Lawrence “Poppy” Livers asserting that scholarship students who play sports are employees and deserve pay.