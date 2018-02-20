POOR DAD

Girl Spends Two Weeks Scaring The Bejeezus Out Of Her Dad With A Confetti Cannon

4 diggs
He never stopped jumping, but he did end up developing a fairly profane catchphrase every time she pulled the trigger.
Kylie Moy via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE MODERN DEBTOR'S PRISON

5 diggs splinternews.com
Over the past five years, Mondrea Hasty has had officers come to his house multiple times to arrest him, had his mugshot taken, and been handcuffed during a routine traffic stop. The reason for all this? An outstanding vet bill of $89.89.
None
PRODUCTS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Is The Easiest Way To Keep Your Hair

2 diggs keeps.com
Keeps helps you stop hair loss the easy way. With everything ordered online and delivered to your door, Keeps offers personalized treatment plans with FDA-approved hair loss products for about $1 a day. That’s half of what you’d typically pay at the pharmacy.

The Best Long Reads