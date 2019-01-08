ALL CONCHED OUT AND NOWHERE TO GO

Watching A Conch Wriggle Out Of Its Shell Is Like Witnessing Nature's Own Little Horror Show

Forget about aliens invading us from space — it's the monsters on our beaches that we really should be worried about.
ViralHog
