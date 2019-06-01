Conan O'Brien Shares 'Secret Audio Recording' Of What Queen Elizabeth Said During Trump's Visit

Two decades ago, a billboard went up over Salt Lake City featuring a stunning portrait of a young woman in a leotard. The woman on the billboard wasn't a model but a gymnast on that 1992-93 team, 19-year-old sophomore Aimee Trepanier, whose pose from her floor routine was advertised as a way to sell competition tickets for the then-defending NCAA champions. But to others in Salt Lake City, the ad was selling something else: sex.